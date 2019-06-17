Trivino (2-5) allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday. He was also charged with his fourth blown save.

Trivino was partly done in by a dropped fly ball on the part of Mark Canha in right field in the eighth, but he also issued a four-pitch walk to Daniel Vogelbach and allowed a two-run double to Kyle Seager. Trivino ultimately found the strike zone on just seven of 18 pitches and has now allowed 16 runs (12 earned) over the last 8.2 innings. His five losses rank second among American League relievers, while his four blown saves makes him an AL co-leader in that dubious category. However, for the time being, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports that manager Bob Melvin is vowing not to overreact to the right-hander's atypical struggles with any drastic role changes or a temporary demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas. "The reason I'm reluctant to say I'd move him around the bullpen is because I haven't talked to him yet," Melvin said. "But this guy is really good, he's just going through a tough stretch. Whether or not we need to give him a little break from that role, we'll discuss it internally. But he's still got good stuff."