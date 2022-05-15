Trivino (1-2) secured the win during a victory over the Angels in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, getting the final out of the ninth inning on a strikeout.

The right-hander actually entered in what was at the time a low-leverage spot, as the Athletics trailed 3-1 with only three outs left to mount a comeback. However, Trivino was rewarded for getting Mike Trout to strike out on four pitches when Oakland came up with three runs in the home half of the frame to emerge with a walk-off win. Trivino has done a good job righting his ship after a rough start to May where he gave up five runs (four earned) to the Rays over two-thirds of an inning, as he's allowed just one earned run over the three frames covering his subsequent five appearances.