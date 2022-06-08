site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Losing Effort
RotoWire Staff
Trivino (1-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Braves. He allowed one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.
Trivino entered a tie game in the seventh inning, but continued a disappointing 2022 campaign by allowing a solo home run to Guillermo Heredia. The struggling reliever now has a 6.91 ERA.
