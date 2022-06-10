Trivino (1-5) took the loss against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing four earned runs on five hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

The right-hander has now allowed four earned runs in a relief appearance on two occasions this season, and Thursday's particularly poor effort ballooned his ERA from already ugly 6.91 to 9.20. Entrusted with preserving a 4-4 tie when he entered in the eighth inning, Trivino's nightmare of an outing saw him surrender an infield single, a bunt single on which he committed a throwing error that allowed a run to score and a two-run double. Given his unsteady form for most of the season, Trivino appears likely to be kept away from anything resembling a high-leverage situation for the time being.