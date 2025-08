The Athletics selected Morales' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Morales has pitched at both Double- and Triple-A this season, registering a 3.73 ERA, 10.8 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 across 89.1 innings. He's started 14 games but recently was moved to the bullpen at Las Vegas. Expect Morales to initially work out of the Athletics' bullpen.