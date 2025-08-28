Morales (2-0) earned the win over the Tigers on Wednesday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Morales got stronger as the game progressed -- he allowed three baserunners over his first three innings but only one across his final three frames. The right-hander notched 11 whiffs among his 91 pitches and recorded his third straight quality start. Morales made his MLB debut out of the bullpen Aug. 1 and has started in each of his four outings since. He's been a revelation for the Athletics, compiling a 1.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 22.2 total innings. Morales will try to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be on the road in St. Louis.