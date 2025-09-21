Morales (4-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Morales threw just 56 of 96 pitches for strikes and generated only eight whiffs but still managed his first quality start since Aug. 27. The 22-year-old has now held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in six of his eight major-league starts. He owns a 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 44 innings with the Athletics and will look to finish the year strong in a home matchup with the Royals next weekend.