The Athletics are expected to select Morales' contract Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Morales has pitched at both Double and Triple-A this season. He began the year as a starter but has more recently shifted to a multi-inning relief role, posting a 22:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings. Morales' fit with the big-league club is unclear, and no starter has been announced for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.