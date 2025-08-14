Athletics' Luis Morales: Receiving another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morales is slated to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Sacramento.
Though Morales allowed no hits and struck out four batters in his first MLB start in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, he was lifted after just 2.2 innings and 57 pitches after issuing five walks. Despite the wild outing, Morales will get another chance to stake a claim to a longer-term spot in the Athletics rotation. He'll face off against an Angels offense that has a MLB-high 26 percent strikeout rate, though the advantageous matchup could be mitigated by the fact that he'll be pitching at Sutter Health Park, which has been a favorable venue for hitters this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Wild in first start•
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Set for first big-league start•
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Promotion expected•
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Moving to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Luis Morales: Set to be activated Tuesday•