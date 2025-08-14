Morales is slated to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Sacramento.

Though Morales allowed no hits and struck out four batters in his first MLB start in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, he was lifted after just 2.2 innings and 57 pitches after issuing five walks. Despite the wild outing, Morales will get another chance to stake a claim to a longer-term spot in the Athletics rotation. He'll face off against an Angels offense that has a MLB-high 26 percent strikeout rate, though the advantageous matchup could be mitigated by the fact that he'll be pitching at Sutter Health Park, which has been a favorable venue for hitters this season.