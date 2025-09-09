Morales (3-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Red Sox on Monday.

Morales had his first setback in the majors, as he allowed as many runs in this start as he did across his first six appearances combined. The Red Sox were also able to get to him for two home runs to send him to his first loss. Morales has a 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 33 innings so far. He'll look to bounce back this weekend in a start projected to be at home against the Reds.