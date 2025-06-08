Severino (1-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Orioles.

The Athletics gave Severino a 4-1 lead to work with after one inning, but he couldn't guard it. The Orioles' comeback began with a Ramon Laureano solo shot in the fourth inning, and Severino ultimately gave up the decisive run on Colton Cowser's solo homer in the sixth. This outing ended a stretch of 10 starts where Severino didn't give up a homer, but he still hasn't been all that effective. For the season, he has a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB through 83 innings over 14 starts, though he's allowed just six homers all year. His next start is projected to be on the road in Kansas City.