Severino (2-7) completed five innings against Houston on Wednesday, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a loss.

Though the Astros' offense exploded for 11 runs in the contest, most of the scoring came against the A's bullpen. That's not to say Severino had an impressive performance -- he needed 97 pitches to complete five frames and gave up nine hits -- but he mostly managed to work his way out of trouble, and the only extra-base hit he surrendered was a solo homer by Mauricio Dubon in the third inning. Severino began June with two rough outings during which he yielded 13 earned runs across 11.1 frames, but he's bounced back in his subsequent two starts, giving up just three earned runs over 12.2 innings in the latter span.