Severino allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out four.

Severino has now delivered three straight quality starts, allowing just three earned runs over 18 innings in that span. However, the veteran righty remains stuck with just one win this season, as the A's bullpen again failed to hang onto the lead after Severino departed. Severino now sports a 3.89 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB through 12 starts (71.2 innings) this season. He'll hope for better luck his next time out, currently lined up as a home matchup with the Twins.