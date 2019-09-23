Athletics' Marcus Semien: Adds two more doubles
Semien doubled twice, scored a run and drove in another across five at-bats Sunday in the Athletics' 8-3 loss to the Rangers.
Semien is now up to 42 doubles on the season, placing in a three-way tie for fifth place in the majors. The 29-year-old's huge power spike and improved defense in 2019 should at the very least earn him some down-ballot American League MVP votes once the season concludes.
