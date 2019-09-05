Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another blast in win

Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Semien's 405-foot shot to left with Sheldon Neuse aboard in the fifth doubled up the Athletics' 2-0 lead and closed out the scoring on the night. With four round trippers and 13 runs driven in across the last nine games, Semien is now just one homer and RBI away from the career-high totals of 27 and 75 he amassed in those respective categories back in 2016.