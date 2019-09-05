Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another blast in win
Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Semien's 405-foot shot to left with Sheldon Neuse aboard in the fifth doubled up the Athletics' 2-0 lead and closed out the scoring on the night. With four round trippers and 13 runs driven in across the last nine games, Semien is now just one homer and RBI away from the career-high totals of 27 and 75 he amassed in those respective categories back in 2016.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homer heater continues•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 24th homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Explodes for seven-RBI night•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 21st homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...