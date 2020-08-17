Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Semien furnished the second of two multi-run homers off Dereck Rodriguez in the fifth inning, lacing a 379-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning with Sean Murphy aboard. The veteran shortstop has now left the yard in back-to-back games and is progressively putting a completely abysmal start to the season behind him -- factoring in Sunday's production, Semien is slashing a solid .268/.333/.537 with two doubles, three homers, seven RBI, four walks, two stolen bases and seven runs across his last nine games, raising his average 37 points to .216 in the process.