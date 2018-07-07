Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Friday

Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Indians on Friday.

Semien has now compiled four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, although all nine hits have been singles. Nevertheless, it's a welcome stretch of offensive success for the shortstop, who saw his season average drop 19 points to .248 during June. A boost in power numbers would ideally be the next step in Semien's resurgence, as he hasn't tallied an extra-base hit since June 20.