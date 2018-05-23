Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Tuesday
Semien went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Semien has now compiled three straight two-hit efforts and has knocked in four runs altogether over the last two games. The 27-year-old has been impressively steady throughout May, as he's now racked up eight two-hit tallies and has reached safely in 10 of the last 11 games overall.
