Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Tuesday

Semien went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Semien has now compiled three straight two-hit efforts and has knocked in four runs altogether over the last two games. The 27-year-old has been impressively steady throughout May, as he's now racked up eight two-hit tallies and has reached safely in 10 of the last 11 games overall.