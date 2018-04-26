Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits Wednesday
Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Semien's hitting streak now sits at five games, and he's reached safely in seven consecutive contests overall. The red-hot shortstop has boosted his average by 31 points to .278 since April 18, a stretch during which he's churned out five multi-hit efforts.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks tie-breaking homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of hits in Sunday's victory•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks in pair Saturday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...