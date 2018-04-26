Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits Wednesday

Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Semien's hitting streak now sits at five games, and he's reached safely in seven consecutive contests overall. The red-hot shortstop has boosted his average by 31 points to .278 since April 18, a stretch during which he's churned out five multi-hit efforts.

