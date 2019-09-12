Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another stellar offensive showing

Semien went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Semien's second straight three-hit effort included his second round tripper in as many games as well, allowing him to establish a new career high with 28 homers for the campaign. The veteran shortstop is playing his best baseball of a landmark campaign in September, as Wednesday's tally brought his September average to .385 (15-for-39).