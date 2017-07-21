Athletics' Marcus Semien: Approached for extension in offseason
The Athletics approached Semien about a contract extension during the offseason, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite Oakland's ongoing fire sale, Semien's name has not been included strongly in trade rumors. The A's apparently want to build around him as part of their long-term middle infield with Franklin Barreto. Semien is batting just .151 with one homer and five stolen bases in 90 plate appearances, though he missed most of the year after fracturing his wrist in mid-April, so this slow re-entry into fantasy relevance isn't surprising. With more reps and a recovery back into game shape, he could re-emerge as a solid fantasy asset down the stretch.
