Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids arbitration
Semien agreed to a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the A's on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
This marked the first offseason he was arbitration eligible, and the shortstop will cash in after making $545,000 a year ago. During the 2017 season, he slashed .249/.325/.398 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 85 games after missing nearly half the year due to a right wrist injury. Heading into this upcoming season, he should provide decent value on the bases, but is unlikely to move the needle at the dish.
