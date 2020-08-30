Semien (side) underwent an MRI which revealed no serious issues, and he isn't expected to face a long-term absence, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was scratched for Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill with left side soreness, but it appearance he won't miss significant time. Semien hasn't been provided an official timetable for his return, but the A's are likely to remain cautious with their starting shortstop and leadoff man. Oakland didn't play Sunday and its schedule for the immediate future is in limbo after a positive test for COVID-19 was reported in the organization, so he could end up missing fewer games than he would under normal circumstances.