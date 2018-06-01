Athletics' Marcus Semien: Back from paternity leave
Semien was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He's back on the active roster but Semien hasn't yet arrived to the ballpark and is not listed in the lineup Friday. The hope is that Semien will arrive shortly before game time and serve off the bench before resuming his role as the A's primary shortstop Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Put on paternity list•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Delivers fifth home run•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores both runs Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...