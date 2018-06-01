Athletics' Marcus Semien: Back from paternity leave

Semien was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He's back on the active roster but Semien hasn't yet arrived to the ballpark and is not listed in the lineup Friday. The hope is that Semien will arrive shortly before game time and serve off the bench before resuming his role as the A's primary shortstop Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories