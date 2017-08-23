Athletics' Marcus Semien: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Semien (wrist) returns to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Semien was out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest while dealing with irritation of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired wrist. The shortstop appears to ready for action, and was reportedly available off the bench during Tuesday's affair. He will hit second in the order while manning his typical position in the field for the series finale.
