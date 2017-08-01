Athletics' Marcus Semien: Bases-clearing blast in win
Semien went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.
The slugging shortstop sixth-inning blast erased a 3-2 deficit in spectacular fashion and gave the Athletics a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Semien took some time to hit his stride after returning from a long layoff due to a wrist injury, but he finished July by slashing .360/.418/.560 over 55 plate appearances in 12 games, a stretch during which he also posted a .416 wOBA.
