Athletics' Marcus Semien: Bat heating up

Semien, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs in a win over the Royals on Friday, is 5-for-8 over his last two games.

The shortstop had started June off going just 1-for-19 over his first five games, but he's busted out of that malaise in impressive fashion over the first two installments of the four-game set against the Royals. Semien's power game is a bit behind its usual pace thus far this season (five home runs over 287 plate appearances), but he's actually making hard contact at a career-high 31.2 percent-clip.