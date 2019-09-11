Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big day in blowout win
Semien went 3-for-5 with a homer, a pair of runs and three RBI in Tuesday's rout of the Astros.
Semien did all his damage in just six innings before being replaced with the Athletics up 20-3. He singled and scored in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth and added an RBI double in the fifth. The shortstop now owns a .400/.486/.800 slash line over his last eight games, scoring nine times and driving in seven runs.
