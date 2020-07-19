Semien has a big season as the everyday shortstop ahead of him with unrestricted free agency looming this coming offseason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran shortstop and fantasy managers will both hope Semien didn't peak in 2019, when he produced a career-best .285/.369/.522 line with new high-water marks in doubles (43), runs (123), walks (87), home runs (33) and RBI (92). Semien also played all 162 games for the first time in his career in 2019, and he also suited up for 473 of a possible 486 games over the 2015, 2016 and 2018 campaigns. Therefore, the 29-year-old is likely to have the entire 60-game canvas afforded by the 2020 regular season to try and make another strong case for a lucrative long-term contract, although it remains to be seen what the financial environment across MLB will be this coming winter.