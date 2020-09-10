Semien is 0-for-8 with one walk and three strikeouts in his first two games back since missing four contests with a side injury.

That tally includes a particularly rough day in Wednesday's win against the Astros, a game in which Semien struck out thrice in five plate appearances. The veteran shortstop was showing some signs of life at the plate prior to his injury, going 7-for-13 with a double, a home run and two RBI in three of the last four games he played before being sidelined. However, it appears the struggles he's been enduring for most of the campaign have reemerged, if his first two return performances are any indication.