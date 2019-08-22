Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blasts two-run homer

Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday in the Athletics' 6-4 win over the Yankees.

The home run was Semien's third of the homestand and 22nd of the season, putting him just five away from matching a personal best in the category. Semien has seen a major dropoff in his efficiency on the bases this season, but he's otherwise trending toward matching or surpassing his previous career-best marks in batting average, home runs, runs and RBI.