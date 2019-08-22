Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blasts two-run homer
Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday in the Athletics' 6-4 win over the Yankees.
The home run was Semien's third of the homestand and 22nd of the season, putting him just five away from matching a personal best in the category. Semien has seen a major dropoff in his efficiency on the bases this season, but he's otherwise trending toward matching or surpassing his previous career-best marks in batting average, home runs, runs and RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 21st homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Little of everything in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blistering bat in August•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks pair of long balls•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Produces from top of order•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks 17th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....