Athletics' Marcus Semien: Blistering bat in August

Semien, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday, is 9-for-23 with three two-baggers, two home runs, three RBI, five walks and six runs through his first six games of August.

Both Semien's current batting average (.278) and on-base percentage (.364) are now at their highest points since June 20, while the last time he had a higher slugging percentage than his current .481 figure was way back on April 29. Semien was one of the few offensive bright spots in Wednesday's blowout loss, and his double puts him just one extra-base hit short of equaling the career-high 56 he garnered in 2016 over 88 additional plate appearances.