Athletics' Marcus Semien: Breaks out of slump Thursday
Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Royals on Thursday.
The struggling shortstop had been mired in an 0-for-14 slump over his last three games, and had started June with a 1-for-19 tally overall. However, he knocked in a key insurance run Thursday as part of his first multi-hit effort since May 27, and fantasy owners can only hope his solid production is a harbinger of a resurgence at the plate.
