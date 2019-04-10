Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects four RBI
Semien went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.
Semien capped off a five-run second inning with his second home run of the season and the Athletics never looked back. The 28-year-old batted leadoff Tuesday and is slashing .309/.381/.473 through his first 15 games of the season
