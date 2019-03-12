Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects three base knocks
Semien went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a triple Monday against the Rockies.
Semien singled in the second and fourth innings and finished off his day with a triple to left field in the sixth. He's been impressive thus far in spring training, going 11-for-32 with a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and six runs scored.
