Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects three base knocks

Semien went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a triple Monday against the Rockies.

Semien singled in the second and fourth innings and finished off his day with a triple to left field in the sixth. He's been impressive thus far in spring training, going 11-for-32 with a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and six runs scored.

