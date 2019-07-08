Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects three hits including homer
Semien went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over Seattle.
Semien led off the game with a single and came around to score on Matt Olson's home run, then swatted a long ball of his own to begin the second inning. With the productive day at the plate, Semien finishes the first half with a .269/.348/.441 slash line to go along with 14 homers and 47 RBI in 372 at-bats.
