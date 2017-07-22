Athletics' Marcus Semien: Comes alive with four-hit effort Friday
Semien went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles, a stolen base and a run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.
The slugging shortstop has been sluggish at the plate since returning from his wrist injury, but perhaps Friday's outburst will serve as a springboard for better things. The extent of Semien's struggles is such that despite his four-hit night raising his average a whopping 41 points, it still sits at a sub-Mendoza-Line .192. However, the 26-year-old has only logged 43 at-bats overall since returning on July 6, and he certainly has the upside to considerably improve his numbers across the board in the second half.
