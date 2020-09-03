Semien (side) swung the bat Thursday and continues to feel better, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The hope is that he can avoid an IL stint, although the previous report suggested he wouldn't be able to return until Saturday, at the earliest. Vimael Machin, Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp could all be options to fill in for Semien on Friday against the Padres.
