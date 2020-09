Semien (side) could return to the lineup for one of the Athletics' two games Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said that if Semien feels good, he will return to the lineup after missing over a week of action. Complicating matters a bit is the fact that Oakland plays a doubleheader Tuesday, so it's unclear for which of the contests Melvin would place Semien back in the lineup.