Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks three-run homer
Semien went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Rangers.
Semien took Kyle Dowdy deep in the second inning to record his fourth home run of the season. While his power production has been streaky -- he's slugging .505 but this was his first home run since Apr. 24 -- he has batted primarily in the top two spots in the Athletics' order and gotten on base at a .379 clip. That's been backed up by a 13:12 K:BB, helping him rank among the American League leaders in runs scored with 21.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate twice in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: No signs of slowing down•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit outing•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects four RBI•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...