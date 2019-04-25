Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks three-run homer

Semien went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Rangers.

Semien took Kyle Dowdy deep in the second inning to record his fourth home run of the season. While his power production has been streaky -- he's slugging .505 but this was his first home run since Apr. 24 -- he has batted primarily in the top two spots in the Athletics' order and gotten on base at a .379 clip. That's been backed up by a 13:12 K:BB, helping him rank among the American League leaders in runs scored with 21.

