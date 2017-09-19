Play

Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate three times in win

Semien went 2-for-5 with three runs in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Semien did an impressive job setting the table from the top of the order, generating his fifth multi-hit effort of September in the process. Despite a subpar .299 OBP for the month, Semien has already crossed the plate on 12 occasions in 16 games.

