Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate twice in loss
Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Semien just continues rolling along, bouncing back from a rare 0-for-3 performance Saturday to generate his sixth multi-hit effort over the last 11 games. The hot-hitting shortstop has provided well-balanced contributions in April, lacing six doubles and two home runs while also knocking in eight runs and drawing eight walks.
