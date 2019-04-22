Athletics' Marcus Semien: Crosses plate twice in loss

Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Semien just continues rolling along, bouncing back from a rare 0-for-3 performance Saturday to generate his sixth multi-hit effort over the last 11 games. The hot-hitting shortstop has provided well-balanced contributions in April, lacing six doubles and two home runs while also knocking in eight runs and drawing eight walks.