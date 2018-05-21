Athletics' Marcus Semien: Delivers fifth home run

Semien went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Semien went deep for the fifth time this season in the fifth inning, launching a two-run home run against Danny Barnes. Following Sunday's stellar performance, the 27-year-old shortstop is slashing .276/.323/.404 and has driven in 23 RBI through 47 games. He'll look to keep hitting at a similar clip moving forward, as the Athletics begin a three-game series with the Mariners on Tuesday.