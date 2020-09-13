Semien went 2-for-8 with with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored across both games of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Rangers.

Semien went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the opening game. He rebounded in the second contest, slugging a three-run home run for his sixth long ball of the season. Entering the game, Semien had gone just 2-for-15 in four games since returning from a side injury so it's possible this performance will get him back on track at the plate. Overall, Semien is hitting .221/.286/.374 across 178 plate appearances.