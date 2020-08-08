Semien went 2-for-7 with an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Astros.

Semien played hero for the Athletics, as he notched the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 13th inning with a single to center field. It was Semien's second multi-hit game of the season and it couldn't have come at a better time for Oakland. Even though Semien is only hitting for .190 with a .215 on-base percentage in 65 at-bats this season, he has been consistent and has hit safely in 10 of the team's 14 games so far.