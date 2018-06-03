Athletics' Marcus Semien: Doubles in return to starting lineup
Semien went 1-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.
Semien officially returned from paternity leave for Friday's game, but he entered the game as a defensive replacement late and never logged an official plate appearance. However, he was back in the starting nine Saturday, hitting safely for the fourth time in the least five games with an official at-bat. Semien's season line is a serviceable .267/.318/.383, but he's been on a bit of a power drought, not having homered over his last 41 plate appearances (nine games) despite making hard contact at a solid 36.0 percent clip during that stretch.
