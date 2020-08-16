Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Giants on Saturday.
Semien broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, blasting a 404-foot homer to center field for his second long ball of the season. The home run extended Semien's modest hitting streak to four games, and he has collected three extra-base hits during that stretch.
