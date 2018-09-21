Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in five
Semien went 3-for-5 with a double, five RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Angels.
Semien doubled with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, the hit that accounted for most of his production on the day. It was a slump-busting performance for him, as he had gone 0-for-9 across his last three games and hadn't driven in a run since September 9. Though he's never followed up his 27-home run season in 2016, Semien has scored plenty of runs and produces enough homers and stolen bases to be a solid option in deeper formats.
