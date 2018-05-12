Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Friday

Semien went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

The A's leadoff hitter came into the game with only one RBI in his prior 14 contests, but the bottom of the order was able to provide Semien with plenty of run-producing opportunities on a night when even player in the lineup got at least one hit. The 27-year-old now carries a .265/.318/.383 slash line on the season.