Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday

Semien went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 rout of the Dodgers.

The shortstop now has a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in all 13 games this season, but it's been by the skin of his teeth -- this was Semien's first multi-hit game since Opening Day, and his .268/.323/.393 line and 29 percent strikeout rate aren't ideal for a leadoff hitter. He's been productive so far, but there's still plenty of room for improvement, and if the 27-year-old falls into a slump, Franklin Barreto is on the bench and ready to step in.