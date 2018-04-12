Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday
Semien went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 rout of the Dodgers.
The shortstop now has a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in all 13 games this season, but it's been by the skin of his teeth -- this was Semien's first multi-hit game since Opening Day, and his .268/.323/.393 line and 29 percent strikeout rate aren't ideal for a leadoff hitter. He's been productive so far, but there's still plenty of room for improvement, and if the 27-year-old falls into a slump, Franklin Barreto is on the bench and ready to step in.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks in pair Saturday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits walk-off single•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: May split leadoff duties•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slated for leadoff role in '18•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Torrid spring start continues•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...